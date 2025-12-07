Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Office issues fresh warnings as more rain looms for Britain

St Mungo’s issues orange cold weather warning for homeless people in London
  • The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across Wales and south-west England, active from Monday evening until Tuesday evening.
  • These warnings cover regions from Hampshire to Cornwall and north Wales, with potential impacts including travel disruption, power outages, and coastal spray.
  • Further yellow warnings are in place for north-west England for rain from Tuesday midnight, and for north-west Scotland for wind from Tuesday afternoon.
  • The Met Office cautioned about the possibility of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, which could pose a danger to life, and advised of potential flooding for homes and businesses.
  • Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates indicated that a deepening low-pressure system is expected to cause disruption, with an unsettled forecast continuing through December.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in