Met Office issues fresh warnings as more rain looms for Britain
- The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across Wales and south-west England, active from Monday evening until Tuesday evening.
- These warnings cover regions from Hampshire to Cornwall and north Wales, with potential impacts including travel disruption, power outages, and coastal spray.
- Further yellow warnings are in place for north-west England for rain from Tuesday midnight, and for north-west Scotland for wind from Tuesday afternoon.
- The Met Office cautioned about the possibility of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, which could pose a danger to life, and advised of potential flooding for homes and businesses.
- Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates indicated that a deepening low-pressure system is expected to cause disruption, with an unsettled forecast continuing through December.