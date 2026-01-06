Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US grocery store chain quietly adds new security measure

While signs at stores say that facial recognition, eye scans, and voiceprints are being collected as data, Wegmans said they have only started implementing face scans
While signs at stores say that facial recognition, eye scans, and voiceprints are being collected as data, Wegmans said they have only started implementing face scans (Carsen Holaday)
  • Supermarket chain Wegmans has quietly added facial recognition software in certain stores, collecting biometric data from shoppers via cameras.
  • The company said the technology is used to identify people previously flagged for misconduct and to enhance safety in high-risk locations.
  • Some shoppers were concerned by the move, citing privacy concerns and questioning where the data might end up.
  • Wegmans insists that collected data is not shared with third parties and is retained only for security purposes, aligning with industry standards.
  • The grocery chain added that the technology is used on a “case-by-case-basis” and in accordance with decisions by the store’s asset protection team.
