US grocery store chain quietly adds new security measure
- Supermarket chain Wegmans has quietly added facial recognition software in certain stores, collecting biometric data from shoppers via cameras.
- The company said the technology is used to identify people previously flagged for misconduct and to enhance safety in high-risk locations.
- Some shoppers were concerned by the move, citing privacy concerns and questioning where the data might end up.
- Wegmans insists that collected data is not shared with third parties and is retained only for security purposes, aligning with industry standards.
- The grocery chain added that the technology is used on a “case-by-case-basis” and in accordance with decisions by the store’s asset protection team.