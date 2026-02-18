Almost 80% of private weight loss jab prescriptions are for women
- Research reveals that almost 80 per cent of private prescriptions for weight loss jabs, including GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro and Wegovy, are for women.
- An analysis of over 113,000 private prescriptions by The Health Foundation and Voy found the highest uptake among individuals aged 30 to 49.
- Despite higher obesity rates, people in the most deprived regions are around a third less likely to receive these medications compared to those in the least deprived areas.
- The high monthly cost of these private prescriptions, ranging from £144 to £324, is suggested to be a barrier, potentially causing less affluent individuals to stop treatment sooner.
- The Health Foundation urges the NHS to consider these findings for its GLP-1 treatment rollout to ensure equitable access for those most in need, while also emphasising obesity prevention.
