Family seeks action after woman’s death from fake weight loss jab
- The family of Karen McGonigal, 53, who died after receiving fake weight-loss jabs, is calling for a clampdown on the black market for such medications.
- Ms McGonigal passed away in May, days after being illegally administered a £20 dose of what she believed to be Mounjaro.
- One person has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with her death.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned the public against purchasing weight-loss medications from unregulated sources.
