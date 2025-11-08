Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wendy’s to close up to 350 locations from this year

MTG breaks from Trump on president's claims prices are down
  • Wendy's plans to close between 200 and 350 restaurants, representing a "mid single-digit percentage" of its 6,000 locations.
  • Interim CEO Ken Cook announced the closures, which are expected to begin later this year and continue into 2026.
  • The decision is attributed to customers, particularly lower-income consumers, cutting back on dining out due to financial pressures.
  • The fast-food chain reported a net income of $44.3 million, down from $50.2 million last year, with its shares dropping 2.6 per cent on Friday.
  • The closures aim to boost sales and profitability at remaining locations amidst wider concerns about the cost of living and inflation in the US.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in