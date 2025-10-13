Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wes Streeting says Brexit is ‘part of the problem’ behind Britain’s economic issues

Wes Streeting slams Liz Truss for lecturing govt on economy
  • The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to attribute Britain's anticipated productivity downturn at the November Budget to Brexit and Nigel Farage.
  • Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, expressed delight that the government can now openly discuss the economic problems caused by Brexit, acknowledging it as a significant factor in the UK's low productivity and growth.
  • Treasury officials expect the Office for Budget Responsibility to lower productivity growth forecasts, potentially creating a £20bn shortfall that may necessitate tax rises.
  • Labour leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, plan to argue that this economic downgrade is a direct consequence of Brexit, blaming Nigel Farage for leading the campaign to leave the EU.
  • This marks a shift in Labour's strategy, as they previously avoided criticising Brexit but are now openly doing so, linking it to a £37bn annual cost to UK businesses.
