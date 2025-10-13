Wes Streeting says Brexit is ‘part of the problem’ behind Britain’s economic issues
- The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to attribute Britain's anticipated productivity downturn at the November Budget to Brexit and Nigel Farage.
- Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, expressed delight that the government can now openly discuss the economic problems caused by Brexit, acknowledging it as a significant factor in the UK's low productivity and growth.
- Treasury officials expect the Office for Budget Responsibility to lower productivity growth forecasts, potentially creating a £20bn shortfall that may necessitate tax rises.
- Labour leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, plan to argue that this economic downgrade is a direct consequence of Brexit, blaming Nigel Farage for leading the campaign to leave the EU.
- This marks a shift in Labour's strategy, as they previously avoided criticising Brexit but are now openly doing so, linking it to a £37bn annual cost to UK businesses.