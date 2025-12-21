Wes Streeting says Starmer has his ‘absolute support’
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned that taxes are too high and advocated for a deeper trading relationship with the EU to stimulate economic growth.
- Streeting acknowledged the ”massive economic hit” from Brexit, suggesting the government desire closer ties with Europe, though he ruled out a return to freedom of movement.
- He then “diplomatically ducked” questions regarding a potential leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer, affirming his ”absolute support” for the current Labour leader.
- Streeting said the NHS was ”coping” with resident doctors' strikes but expressed concern about the post-strike recovery period, criticising the British Medical Association's ”hardline“ position.
- He laughed off suggestions he had discussed a deal with Angela Rayner about a leadership challenge and reflected on the pressures of the Labour leader role, while not explicitly ruling himself out for the future.