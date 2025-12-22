International condemnation as Israel approves 19 new settlements in West Bank
- Israel's cabinet has approved 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, a decision that has drawn condemnation from international governments and human rights organisations.
- The move, championed by far-right Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, will increase the number of settlements to 210, representing a nearly 50% rise during the current government's tenure.
- UK Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer stated that the announcement risks undermining the US-brokered peace plan for ending the Gaza war and the prospects for a two-state solution.
- The approvals include the retroactive legalisation of some previously established outposts and the creation of settlements on land where Palestinians were evacuated, with two sites having been dismantled in 2005.
- This expansion, widely considered illegal under international law, comes amidst US efforts for a Gaza ceasefire and a significant increase in settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.