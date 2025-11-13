This could be America’s least popular city. Here’s why
- An analysis by moveBuddha identified West Des Moines, Iowa, as the city with the highest rate of residents searching to move out compared to those looking to move in.
- For every 18 people searching to move into West Des Moines, 100 were searching to leave, primarily due to affordability concerns and a preference for newer housing stock.
- Despite the high interest in leaving, West Des Moines' overall population has continued to grow largely unabated since 2000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
- Other cities experiencing significant outflow interest include San Marcos, California, and Yonkers, New York, with many being pricier satellite communities near larger metropolitan areas.
- The findings align with broader moving trends, indicating a shift away from once-desirable suburbs and higher-cost states such as California and New York.