Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wetherspoon boss reveals impact of rising costs

Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin labels dry January a 'cult'
  • JD Wetherspoon has issued a profit warning, stating that surging costs of £45 million in its first half will lead to lower profits.
  • The pub chain’s boss, Sir Tim Martin, attributed the increased expenses to rising wages, energy, repairs, and business rates.
  • First-half profits are expected to be lower year-on-year, with the full-year trading outcome also predicted to be slightly below the previous year.
  • Despite the cost pressures, like-for-like sales grew by 6.1 per cent in the festive quarter, with an 8.8 per cent jump over the Christmas period.
  • JD Wetherspoon is preparing to open its first mainland European establishment, the Castell de Santa Barbera, at Alicante airport in Spain on 9 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in