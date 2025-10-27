Wetherspoons ordered to pay worker £25k after family discount investigation
- JD Wetherspoon employee Brandon Halstead was awarded over £25,000 after being investigated for misusing his staff discount.
- Mr Halstead, a kitchen associate at The Albany Place in Trowbridge, used his discount for a meal with seven family members, saving £19.17 - unaware the policy applied to parties of four or less.
- He faced a gross misconduct hearing, accused of dishonesty and abusing his discount, which caused him significant stress and anxiety.
- Mr Halstead, who is autistic, required his mother to attend formal meetings and access his work rota, which was also flagged as a data security breach.
- An employment tribunal found Wetherspoon failed to make reasonable adjustments for his disability during the investigation, leading to the compensation award.