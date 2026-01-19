Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK retailer picks new boss to lead recovery

Woolworths, Wilko and now WH Smith – why Britain’s high-street stalwarts don’t deserve to survive
  • WH Smith has appointed Leo Quinn, former chief executive of infrastructure giant Balfour Beatty, as its incoming executive chairman, with his role commencing on 7 April subject to shareholder approval.
  • The appointment aims to restore stability to the retailer following a damaging accounting blunder in its US division, which led to the previous chief executive's departure and an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority.
  • Mr Quinn is recognised for his track record in transforming large international companies, including Balfour Beatty, from a poorly managed, loss-making group to one generating cash and delivering strong shareholder returns.
  • His compensation package includes an initial share award worth £12.25 million, potentially rising to £24.5 million based on performance, alongside a £360,000 annual salary and benefits; he will also personally invest £2 million in shares.
  • WH Smith is currently undergoing a remediation plan to strengthen governance and controls, having recently divested its high street stores to focus solely on its 1,300 shops in global travel locations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in