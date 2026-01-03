Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New online tool could improve patient care for many medical conditions

The online tool resembles a paint colour card, with a standardised list of colours for different bodily fluids (Nick Forbes/PA)
The online tool resembles a paint colour card, with a standardised list of colours for different bodily fluids (Nick Forbes/PA) (Nick Forbes/PA)
  • Researchers at Edinburgh Napier University have developed a new online tool, “What Colour Is It?” to standardise the description of bodily fluid colours.
  • The tool offers 13 or 15 clinically relevant shades for sputum, urine and faeces, each with a unique hex code for consistent documentation in patient notes.
  • It aims to reduce subjectivity in colour descriptions, leading to faster and more accurate diagnoses, ultimately improving patient outcomes and safety.
  • The resource also helps overcome communication barriers for patients, including those with language difficulties, young children, or conditions like aphasia, and aids remote consultations.
  • Launched four weeks ago, the tool is already being utilised by around 225 healthcare professionals across various countries and medical specialisms, with aspirations for widespread adoption.
