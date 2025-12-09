This global health challenge could cause millions of deaths by 2050
- Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most pressing global health challenges of this century, projected to cause up to 10 million deaths annually by 2050, yet current awareness campaigns are largely ineffective.
- Existing communication strategies fail because they are often one-way, ignore social and economic realities, and do not account for behavioural science, which shows decisions are influenced by emotion and lived experience.
- Key barriers to effective communication include technical jargon that alienates the public, a lack of clear, actionable steps, and a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores diverse audience needs.
- Effective AMR communication must shift from top-down instruction to genuine public engagement, being participatory, locally relevant, and co-created with communities.
- Addressing AMR requires nuanced communication that acknowledges systemic inequalities, uses clear language, provides specific actions, and highlights both the urgency of the crisis and individual agency.