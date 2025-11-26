Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Femicide made a crime punishable by life in prison in Italy

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Rome, Italy
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Rome, Italy (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Italy's parliament has approved a new law formally introducing femicide into the country's criminal code, punishable by life imprisonment.
  • The legislation received bipartisan support from both the centre-right majority and centre-left opposition, passing with 237 votes in favour.
  • Backed by Premier Giorgia Meloni's government, the law responds to a series of killings and violence targeting women, including high-profile cases like the 2023 murder of Giulia Cecchettin.
  • The new measures also include stronger penalties against other gender-based crimes such as stalking and revenge porn.
  • While the law was supported, opposition parties criticised the government for focusing solely on criminal aspects, neglecting economic and cultural divides, and highlighted ongoing debates about compulsory sex and relationship education in schools.
