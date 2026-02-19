What police station was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor held in after his arrest?
- The police station where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was held after his arrest on Thursday has been revealed.
- The disgraced former prince was pictured leaving Aylsham police station in Norfolk after being released from police custody on Thursday evening. Andrew was pictured leaving the station in the back seat of a car.
- Police launched an investigation into his dealings with the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein amid claims he shared sensitive information with the disgraced financier while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
- A statement from Thames Valley Police, who are leading the investigation, said: “On Thursday (19/2) we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”
- It added: “The arrested man has now been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks