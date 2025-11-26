Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What time is the Budget today and what will Rachel Reeves say?

Rachel Reeves says Budget will deliver on Labour's promise of change
  • Rachel Reeves is poised to deliver her Budget at 12.30pm today, with expectations of tax increases aimed at stabilising public finances and reducing future demands on taxpayers.
  • The Chancellor has reportedly abandoned plans for a significant income tax hike but is expected to extend the freeze on income tax thresholds, utilising 'fiscal drag' to generate revenue.
  • Proposed tax measures include cutting the annual cash ISA limit, introducing a 'mansion tax' on properties over £2m, and extending the sugar tax to pre-packaged milkshakes and lattes.
  • The Budget is also anticipated to introduce a 3p per mile tax for electric vehicles, while retaining the 5p fuel duty cut and allocating funds for EV grants and charging points.
  • Cost of living measures are expected to include freezing rail fares and NHS prescription costs, increasing minimum wage rates, and scrapping the two-child limit for child tax credit and universal credit.
