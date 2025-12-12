Trump’s White House ballroom project in jeopardy as lawsuit is filed
- The National Trust for Historic Preservation has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and several federal agencies to halt his White House ballroom project.
- The lawsuit alleges that Trump fast-tracked the project, which included razing the East Wing, in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.
- Preservationists contend that Trump exceeded his constitutional authority by failing to consult lawmakers and proceeding without comprehensive design reviews, environmental assessments, and public input.
- The Trust is seeking a court order to cease all work until the necessary reviews are completed, arguing these should have taken place before the East Wing's demolition and the commencement of construction.
- Despite Trump's assertion of private funding, the Trust maintains that federal laws and procedures remain applicable, with project plans anticipated to be submitted to a federal planning commission by year-end.