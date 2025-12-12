Trump reveals when the White House ballroom will be finished
- President Donald Trump says the controversial White House ballroom project could be completed in approximately 18 months.
- He said Thursday, “You know, for 150 years, they’ve been trying to do a ballroom. They never got it up, but we got it off. In a very short period of time, like about a year and a half, you’re going to have the best ballroom anywhere in the country.”
- The 90,000-square-foot, $300 million ballroom funded by private donors led to the demolition of the White House East Wing.
- Critics have labelled the demolition a “disgrace” and raised concerns about potential “pay-to-play” schemes for political favors.
- The original architect, James McCrery II, was recently replaced by Shalom Baranes due to reported struggles with deadlines and the president's desire to expand the ballroom's size.