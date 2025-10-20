Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House begins East Wing demolition to build $250 million ballroom

Trump brags to college baseball team about his new ballroom
  • Demolition work has commenced on parts of the White House East Wing facade to make way for a new $250 million ballroom.
  • Donald Trump confirmed the start of construction, stating the new ballroom would be “a lot of fun” and fulfil a long-standing desire for such a facility.
  • The East Wing, built in 1902 and home to various offices and a Second World War-era bomb shelter, is being partially removed despite concerns about interfering with existing structures.
  • The project, which will create a ballroom capable of seating 650 people, has been fully financed through donations from several major companies.
  • Critics have expressed scorn over the demolition, with some comparing the damage to the White House to the 1812 burning, though officials claim the work falls outside planning commission jurisdiction.
