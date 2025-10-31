Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

White House tours return in December, featuring Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations

Trump just responded to criticism of White House demolition and people aren't happy
  • White House public tours are scheduled to recommence in early December, showcasing the annual Christmas decorations.
  • The tours were previously suspended in August to allow for the construction of a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom.
  • This project necessitated the demolition of the historic East Wing, which previously housed various offices and a wartime bunker.
  • The $300 million ballroom, championed by President Trump, is privately funded, though public opinion polls indicate significant opposition to the initiative.
  • The First Lady Melania Trump reportedly voiced concerns regarding the demolition, while the White House defended the project as a privately funded, essential upgrade.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in