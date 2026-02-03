Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump meets with Colombian president after calling him a ‘sick man’

Trump threatens Colombia with military action
  • President Gustavo Petro of Colombia had a private meeting with President Trump at the White House.
  • The two leaders' face-to-face encounter came after months of verbal attacks between them.
  • The White House posted an image on X showing President Petro, President Trump, and officials, including Vice President JD Vance during the meeting.
  • The photograph showed Petro, dressed in a suit, speaking during the discussions.
  • The meeting followed the capture of Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife, pleaded not guilty to US drug trafficking charges, and after U.S. strikes on alleged drug-running boats that killed over 120 people.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in