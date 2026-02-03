Trump meets with Colombian president after calling him a ‘sick man’
- President Gustavo Petro of Colombia had a private meeting with President Trump at the White House.
- The two leaders' face-to-face encounter came after months of verbal attacks between them.
- The White House posted an image on X showing President Petro, President Trump, and officials, including Vice President JD Vance during the meeting.
- The photograph showed Petro, dressed in a suit, speaking during the discussions.
- The meeting followed the capture of Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife, pleaded not guilty to US drug trafficking charges, and after U.S. strikes on alleged drug-running boats that killed over 120 people.
