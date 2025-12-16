Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Photographer reveals motive behind Vanity Fair White House portraits

Striking close-ups taken by the photographer depict every freckle, line, strand of hair and makeup smudge
Striking close-ups taken by the photographer depict every freckle, line, strand of hair and makeup smudge (Christopher Anderson/Vanity Fair)
  • Photographer Christopher Anderson has spoken out about his close-up portraits of Trump administration officials for Vanity Fair that many people online labeled a “jump scare.”
  • The photos featuring prominent figures like White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio show every freckle, line, strand of hair and makeup smudge.
  • Anderson said the style is consistent with his previous work, telling The Independent, “Very close-up portraiture has been a fixture in a lot of my work over the year. Particularly, political portraits that I’ve done over the years. I like the idea of penetrating the theater of politics.”
  • He added, “I know there’s a lot to be made with, ‘Oh, he intentionally is trying to make people look bad’ and that kind of thing – that’s not the case. If you look at my photograph work, I’ve done a lot of close-ups in the same style with people of all political stripes.”
  • Anderson said he photographed each member of the administration the same way, but “found it interesting to be even closer” to Leavitt, whose portrait captured significantly more attention than any of the others posted on Vanity Fair’s Instagram.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in