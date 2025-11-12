Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Whole Foods expands partnership with Too Good To Go at all US locations

Too Good to Go app cuts food waste with bargain to-go bags
  • Whole Foods Market is expanding its partnership with the food waste app Too Good To Go across all 530-plus U.S. stores.
  • Beginning Wednesday, the program enables shoppers to buy “Surprise Bags” of groceries nearing their sell-by date for approximately one-third of their retail value.
  • Seven new categories of “Surprise Bags” are being introduced, including produce, meat, seafood and various grocery items, priced between $6.99 and $9.99.
  • This initiative aims to significantly reduce food waste while providing consumers with an affordable way to purchase groceries.
  • Customers can reserve, pay for and collect their chosen bags via the Too Good To Go app, with the exact contents varying daily and remaining a surprise until pickup.
