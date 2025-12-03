Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New whooping cough vaccine hailed as ‘major breakthrough’

Colony of the Bordetella pertussis bacterium that causes pertussis, also known as whooping cough
Colony of the Bordetella pertussis bacterium that causes pertussis, also known as whooping cough (Getty Images/iStock)
  • Scientists are developing a nasal spray vaccine for whooping cough that could prevent the spread of the virus.
  • The new vaccine, known as BPZE1, works by stopping whooping cough bacteria from residing in the nose and throat, a key factor in transmission.
  • Unlike current vaccines, which do not prevent carriage or spread, this nasal spray could offer longer-lasting protection for all age groups.
  • A government-funded clinical trial, led by Professor Robert Read at NIHR Southampton, showed strong immune responses in 53 adult participants.
  • Public health minister Ashley Dalton hailed the trial as a 'major breakthrough' that could significantly cut transmission and protect future generations.
