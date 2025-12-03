New whooping cough vaccine hailed as ‘major breakthrough’
- Scientists are developing a nasal spray vaccine for whooping cough that could prevent the spread of the virus.
- The new vaccine, known as BPZE1, works by stopping whooping cough bacteria from residing in the nose and throat, a key factor in transmission.
- Unlike current vaccines, which do not prevent carriage or spread, this nasal spray could offer longer-lasting protection for all age groups.
- A government-funded clinical trial, led by Professor Robert Read at NIHR Southampton, showed strong immune responses in 53 adult participants.
- Public health minister Ashley Dalton hailed the trial as a 'major breakthrough' that could significantly cut transmission and protect future generations.