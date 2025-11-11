Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the BBC descended into crisis over a Trump documentary

Media lawyer explains significant legal hurdles Trump faces to sue BBC
  • The BBC is under immense pressure following the resignations of Director-General Tim Davie and Chief Executive of News Deborah Turness.
  • The resignations are linked to a controversy over a Panorama episode, 'Trump: A Second Chance?', which critics allege misleadingly edited a speech by Donald Trump from 6 January 2021.
  • The programme reportedly spliced clips to make it appear Donald Trump told supporters he would walk to the US Capitol with them to 'fight like hell', altering the original meaning.
  • Donald Trump himself weighed in, demanding an apology and £760m in damages, threatening legal action against the broadcaster.
  • The BBC faced criticism for its initial failure to either properly defend itself from the accusations or issue an apology, raising questions about its handling of impartiality claims.
