Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Almost 1,000 employees to share £14.1 million windfall

Almost 1,000 employees at Wickes are set to receive a collective £14.1 million windfall
Almost 1,000 employees at Wickes are set to receive a collective £14.1 million windfall (Wickes/PA)
  • Almost 1,000 employees at Wickes are set to receive a collective £14.1 million windfall from an employee share save scheme.
  • The company's shares have surged by 124 per cent since the scheme began in November 2022, more than doubling in value.
  • Participants saved between £10 and £500 monthly, purchasing shares at a discounted rate of £1.04, which are now valued at £2.33.
  • On average, employees who invested £7,164 will see their shareholding worth £16,049, with maximum savers potentially gaining a £22,327 profit.
  • Wickes CEO David Wood expressed delight at colleagues benefiting from their commitment, while one employee plans to use his payout for home refurbishment and holidays.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in