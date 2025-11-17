Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Unlikely way F1 tech is set to improve your train journey

GWR is trialing F1 technology to improve its wifi on board
GWR is trialing F1 technology to improve its wifi on board (PA Archive)
  • Great Western Railway (GWR) is trialling a new high-speed Wi-Fi system on one of its 125mph Intercity Express Trains, aiming to set a national benchmark for rail connectivity.
  • The technology, developed by Motion Applied, adapts robust communication systems from Formula 1 motorsport to address the challenges of providing reliable Wi-Fi on fast-moving trains.
  • This hybrid system combines signals from ground-based cellular masts and low earth orbit satellites, designed to deliver high-quality Wi-Fi without the need for costly trackside infrastructure.
  • The pilot seeks to overcome the current unreliability of onboard Wi-Fi, which often renders it unusable for passengers wishing to work or stream content during their journeys.
  • The initiative is particularly important for long-distance routes, as highlighted by Peninsula Transport, to improve the passenger experience when journey times cannot be significantly reduced.
