Unlikely way F1 tech is set to improve your train journey
- Great Western Railway (GWR) is trialling a new high-speed Wi-Fi system on one of its 125mph Intercity Express Trains, aiming to set a national benchmark for rail connectivity.
- The technology, developed by Motion Applied, adapts robust communication systems from Formula 1 motorsport to address the challenges of providing reliable Wi-Fi on fast-moving trains.
- This hybrid system combines signals from ground-based cellular masts and low earth orbit satellites, designed to deliver high-quality Wi-Fi without the need for costly trackside infrastructure.
- The pilot seeks to overcome the current unreliability of onboard Wi-Fi, which often renders it unusable for passengers wishing to work or stream content during their journeys.
- The initiative is particularly important for long-distance routes, as highlighted by Peninsula Transport, to improve the passenger experience when journey times cannot be significantly reduced.