Independent

Independent Bulletin

Part ‘UK’s worst illegal waste dump’ site is owned by King Charles

Related: Tonnes of illegally-dumped waste plagues Kent beauty spot
  • A portion of the UK's "worst illegal waste dump" in Bickershaw, Wigan, is owned by the Duchy of Lancaster, the King’s private estate.
  • The Duchy claims it is exempt from cleaning up the site due to an ancient feudal legal framework known as escheat, which allows it to avoid liabilities for 'onerous' ownerless property.
  • This stance contradicts Environment Agency guidance that landowners are responsible for clearing waste, leading the agency to launch a criminal investigation.
  • The Duchy has offered to transfer its portion of the land to Wigan Council, stating that approximately 70% of the illegal tipping site is owned by other parties.
  • The waste site previously caused a "toxic" fire in July, forcing local businesses to close and children to miss school, prompting local MP Josh Simons to call it a "shocking state failure".
