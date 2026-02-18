‘Far-fetched’ plan devised across globe to save rhino in Africa
- A wild southern white rhino named Thuza in Zimbabwe was successfully treated for a life-threatening parasitic eye infection using an innovative behavioral approach.
- Animal behaviorists from Precision Behavior, in partnership with the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, traveled to Africa to implement the strategy.
- The technique involved coaxing Thuza with food and gradually desensitizing him to human touch, allowing eyedrops to be administered strategically within a week.
- This intervention was vital for the Community Rhino Conservation Initiative, which is working to reintroduce southern white rhinos to communal lands in Zimbabwe.
- Thuza's eyesight was successfully protected, and the rhino is now thriving, offering a positive outcome for the near-threatened species.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks