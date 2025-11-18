Wildcats could make a comeback in England after 100 years
- A two-year study has concluded there is sufficient habitat and public support for the reintroduction of wildcats to parts of England, with mid-Devon identified as an ideal location.
- Surveys conducted by the University of Exeter revealed strong public backing, with 71 per cent and 83 per cent of respondents in the South West supporting the return of the critically endangered species.
- Wildcats, Britain's only native cat species, are critically endangered, and their reintroduction is seen as a step towards restoring native wildlife and rebalancing local ecosystems.
- Conservationists affirm that wildcats pose no threat to humans, pets, or lambs, and poultry can be protected using measures similar to those for foxes.
- While no immediate reintroduction plans are in place, the Devon Wildlife Trust and its partners are committed to developing future plans, including securing funding and engaging with key stakeholders.