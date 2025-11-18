Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wildcats could make a comeback in England after 100 years

Endangered wildcats released into Scottish national park in historic milestone
  • A two-year study has concluded there is sufficient habitat and public support for the reintroduction of wildcats to parts of England, with mid-Devon identified as an ideal location.
  • Surveys conducted by the University of Exeter revealed strong public backing, with 71 per cent and 83 per cent of respondents in the South West supporting the return of the critically endangered species.
  • Wildcats, Britain's only native cat species, are critically endangered, and their reintroduction is seen as a step towards restoring native wildlife and rebalancing local ecosystems.
  • Conservationists affirm that wildcats pose no threat to humans, pets, or lambs, and poultry can be protected using measures similar to those for foxes.
  • While no immediate reintroduction plans are in place, the Devon Wildlife Trust and its partners are committed to developing future plans, including securing funding and engaging with key stakeholders.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in