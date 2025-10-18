Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Planning proposals raise concerns over threats to wildlife, including beavers and dormice

'Chill' wild beaver filmed on river in 'hugely significant' sighting
  • Green groups have warned that new planning proposals could endanger threatened wildlife, including otters, beavers and dormice.
  • The government's proposed changes would allow developers to pay a 'nature restoration levy' instead of following existing rules for site-level wildlife protection.
  • A report by the Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL) coalition highlights a 'black hole' in evidence that this levy approach would effectively protect many species, with only great crested newts having proven success.
  • Conservationists argue that shifting from site-level safeguards without rigorous evidence poses a 'serious risk' to already declining wildlife, as specific habitats are often irreplaceable.
  • The government rejects these concerns, asserting that the new Planning and Infrastructure Bill will benefit both the economy and nature by enabling development while enhancing natural environments.
