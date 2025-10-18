Planning proposals raise concerns over threats to wildlife, including beavers and dormice
- Green groups have warned that new planning proposals could endanger threatened wildlife, including otters, beavers and dormice.
- The government's proposed changes would allow developers to pay a 'nature restoration levy' instead of following existing rules for site-level wildlife protection.
- A report by the Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL) coalition highlights a 'black hole' in evidence that this levy approach would effectively protect many species, with only great crested newts having proven success.
- Conservationists argue that shifting from site-level safeguards without rigorous evidence poses a 'serious risk' to already declining wildlife, as specific habitats are often irreplaceable.
- The government rejects these concerns, asserting that the new Planning and Infrastructure Bill will benefit both the economy and nature by enabling development while enhancing natural environments.