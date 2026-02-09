Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William and Princess Kate issue first statement on Epstein scandal

Expert reveals reason why royal family want to keep Andrew off the witness stand
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales have expressed deep concern over the ongoing revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving Andrew.
  • Kensington Palace stated that their thoughts remain focused on the victims, ahead of Prince William's three-day diplomatic tour of Saudi Arabia.
  • The statement was issued to clarify the royal couple's position, allowing Prince William to concentrate on his significant overseas visit.
  • The scandal has been reignited by the recent release of millions of Epstein documents, leading to new allegations against Andrew and a police investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson.
  • Andrew, who was stripped of his titles, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, while the Duke of Edinburgh previously highlighted the importance of remembering the victims.
