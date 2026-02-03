Jill Biden’s ex-husband arrested on murder charge
- Jill Biden’s ex-husband, William Stevenson, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Linda Stevenson.
- Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Stevensons’ home in Oak Hill, Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 28. Officers found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room and attempts to save her were unsuccessful.
- William Stevenson, 77, was arrested Monday at the same address and is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000.00 cash bail.
- The cause and manner of Linda Stevenson's death, along with a possible motive, have not yet been released.
- In addition to being Jill Biden’s ex-husband, William Stevenson is also an author and owned the popular college bar Stone Balloon in Newark.
