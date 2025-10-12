Bar shooting leaves four dead and multiple people injured
- Four people were killed and 20 others injured in a shooting at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, South Carolina.
- The incident occurred around 1am on Sunday, with hundreds of people present at the time.
- Emergency crews found four individuals deceased at the scene, and several critically injured victims were taken to local hospitals.
- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 'person of interest' and has appealed for public assistance with information.
- Representative Nancy Mace, whose district covers St. Helena Island, expressed her condolences and urged anyone with details to contact law enforcement.