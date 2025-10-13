Microsoft to end security and feature updates for Windows 10 users
- Microsoft is ending support for its Windows 10 operating system from October 14, leaving millions of users vulnerable to cyberattacks and data theft.
- Around 40 percent of all Windows users globally, including an estimated 5 million people in the UK, still run Windows 10, with many intending to continue using it after the deadline.
- Without security updates, devices will be exposed to future vulnerabilities, potentially leading to incidents similar to the WannaCry attack, and will also experience degraded performance.
- Security experts urge users to upgrade to Windows 11 for free if eligible, or enroll in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, and to back up all data.
- Users who do not upgrade or enroll in ESU are advised to be wary of suspicious phone calls, emails, and pop-ups from scammers exploiting the end-of-life status.