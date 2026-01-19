Urgent Windows 11 fix issued by Microsoft after several major problems reported
- Microsoft has issued an urgent fix for Windows 11 after a recent security update caused several significant operating system issues.
- The problems, introduced by a security update on 11 January, included systems failing to shut down or hibernate, and remote desktop login failures.
- An emergency patch for two of these bugs was rolled out on 17 January, though a widespread Microsoft Outlook crashing issue remains unresolved.
- The update's issues affect various Windows 11 versions, with some remote login problems also impacting Windows 10.
- This follows Microsoft ending free support for Windows 10 three months ago, leaving an estimated 40 per cent of users vulnerable, with a paid extended security programme ending on 13 October.