National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 14 January
- Tonight’s National Lottery draw offers players the chance to win a jackpot of £13.1 million.
- To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the prize had to grab a ticket and pick the lucky numbers by 7.30pm.
- Even if you match some of the numbers you can still win prizes, with five numbers plus the bonus ball getting £1m, and two numbers a free lucky dip.
- Tonight’s winning Lottery numbers were 2, 5, 22, 35, 44 and 54. The bonus ball was 23.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 16, 17, 22, 33 and 39. The Thunderball was 6.