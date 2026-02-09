Winter Olympics: Why tourists were turned away from Da Vinci’s Last Supper
- Access to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, The Last Supper, in Milan was closed for three and a half days, disappointing numerous tourists.
- The closure, from 5 to 8 February, was not publicly explained but coincided with visits from several VIP delegations.
- Among the VIPs granted access was US Vice President JD Vance and his family, who visited after attending the Winter Olympics opening ceremony and meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
- Other foreign delegations, including those from China, Poland, Hungary, and Bulgaria, also visited the revered artwork during the restricted period.
- The unannounced closure caused frustration for both international visitors, who missed their only chance to see the painting, and local residents, who faced public transport disruptions.
