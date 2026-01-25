Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The truth about ‘exploding’ trees after winter storm warning

Do Trees Really Explode During Cold Snaps?...
  • A dangerous winter storm is pummeling the United States and is expected to impact over 200 million Americans, sparking travel and power outages across more than two dozen states.
  • A popular social media meteorologist warned of 'exploding trees' in the Midwest and Northern Plains as temperatures are expected to plummet below zero.
  • Other meteorologists and experts criticized the 'exploding trees' claim as hyperbolic, clarifying that trees do not explode but can develop 'frost cracks'.
  • Frost cracks occur when extreme cold causes sap inside a tree to rapidly freeze and expand, and the outer bark to contract, leading to pressure build-up and a loud splitting sound.
  • While the splitting can sound like a rifle shot, actual tree explosions are considered rare, with frost cracks typically requiring temperatures of -20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in