10,000 flights canceled as winter storm wreaks havoc on US
- A severe winter storm has already caused widespread disruption across the United States, leading to the cancelation of nearly 10,000 flights.
- More than 3,400 flights were canceled Saturday as of 10 a.m. ET, and nearly 6,200 flights were called off for Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
- Over 140 million people, more than 40% of the US population, are under winter storm warnings from New Mexico to New England as the winter storm threatens to knock out power for days and halt travel.
- Forecasts predict heavy snow and catastrophic ice from east Texas to North Carolina, alongside dangerously cold temperatures and minus 40-degree wind chills. Weather officials have warned that the damage could rival a major hurricane.
- More than 95,000 power outages were reported in the US Saturday morning, with 36,000 in Texas, prompting governors in over a dozen states to declare emergencies.