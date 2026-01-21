Potentially devastating ice storm sweeping the US could impact millions
- A potentially devastating ice storm is forecast to sweep across the southern United States this weekend, following severe weather in northern regions.
- Experts describe the impending event as a "widespread potentially catastrophic event" stretching from Texas to the Carolinas.
- Forecasters have warned that significant ice accumulation could heavily burden trees and power lines, leading to extensive power outages.
- The National Weather Service predicts "great swaths of heavy snow, sleet, and treacherous freezing rain" from Friday to Sunday, moving from the nation's midsection towards the East Coast.
- Travel is a major concern, with southern states having less equipment for ice removal and major airports in Dallas, Atlanta, Memphis, and Charlotte expected to be impacted.