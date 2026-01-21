Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Potentially devastating ice storm sweeping the US could impact millions

UK Weather 12/01/26: Less cold week in store
  • A potentially devastating ice storm is forecast to sweep across the southern United States this weekend, following severe weather in northern regions.
  • Experts describe the impending event as a "widespread potentially catastrophic event" stretching from Texas to the Carolinas.
  • Forecasters have warned that significant ice accumulation could heavily burden trees and power lines, leading to extensive power outages.
  • The National Weather Service predicts "great swaths of heavy snow, sleet, and treacherous freezing rain" from Friday to Sunday, moving from the nation's midsection towards the East Coast.
  • Travel is a major concern, with southern states having less equipment for ice removal and major airports in Dallas, Atlanta, Memphis, and Charlotte expected to be impacted.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in