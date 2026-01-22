Empty shelves as shoppers race to stock up before ‘crippling’ winter storm
- Bread, batteries and other supplies have been flying off store shelves in the United States as 180 million people brace for a crippling winter storm.
- Dubbed Winter Storm Fern, the storm is forecast to impact 33 states across nearly 2,000 miles. Americans have been warned of catastrophic damage, widespread power outages and bitterly cold weather.
- Described as potentially the largest winter storm of the season, it will begin developing Friday and intensify over the weekend, followed by colder Arctic air next week.
- The storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of heavy snow, sleet, and damaging ice from the Southern Plains through the Midwest and into the Northeast.
- Forecasters warn of a foot of snow in some areas, and significant ice accumulations in southern states, potentially causing impassable roads, widespread power outages, and burst pipes due to prolonged sub-zero temperatures.