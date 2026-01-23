Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Catastrophic’ winter storm to hit US in hours with -50 windchills and foot of snow

Texas prepares for winter weather
  • An estimated 100 million people across the United States are under various winter weather alerts ahead of a potentially catastrophic storm.
  • The storm, forecast to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend, is expected to bring heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet to a vast area.
  • Regions from New Mexico to the Carolinas, and major cities including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, are in the storm's path.
  • Forecasters predict over a foot of snow in I-95 corridor cities and a significant risk of half an inch or more of ice in southern states, threatening widespread power outages.
  • State and city authorities are deploying extensive resources, including snowplows, salt, and brine trucks, to prepare for the severe weather and mitigate its impact.
