Winter weather warning issued for 100 million Americans as the US ‘skips fall’
- An Arctic blast is forecast to bring plummeting temperatures to over 100 million Americans across the eastern U.S. this weekend and into early next week.
- Daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s Fahrenheit, with blustery wind gusts potentially making conditions feel like single digits in parts of the Northern Plains and Midwest.
- Many regions, including Chicago, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Michigan, are preparing for an early winter with lake effect snow, wind-driven flurries, and snow accumulations.
- The cold front will also impact the Southeast, with temperatures in areas like Atlanta and the Gulf Coast of Florida predicted to be 15 to 25 degrees below the historical average.
- In Florida, the unusual cold could lead to cold-stunned iguanas falling from trees, as temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit cause the reptiles to become dormant and lose muscle control.