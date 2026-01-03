Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Two dead in ‘horrendous’ sea conditions off Yorkshire coast

Humberside Police has confirmed a 67-year-old man died after being pulled from the sea on Friday evening.
Humberside Police has confirmed a 67-year-old man died after being pulled from the sea on Friday evening. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
  • A major search and rescue operation was launched in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, after reports of several people in difficulty in the sea on Friday, January 2, 2026.
  • HM Coastguard led the multi-agency response, which included the RNLI, Humberside Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire and Rescue.
  • Two bodies have been recovered from the water, including a 67-year-old man, following the incident.
  • Emergency services are continuing to search for one more person who entered the water.
  • Conditions at sea were described as “horrendous” with three-metre waves, and the public was urged to avoid the area.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in