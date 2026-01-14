Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine-Russia peace talks as Trump envoy set to travel to Moscow

Four killed in Kharkiv as massive Russian air assault cripples Ukraine’s energy grid
  • Jared Kushner, son-in-law of Donald Trump, and envoy Steve Witkoff are reportedly travelling to Moscow for peace talks with Vladimir Putin.
  • The envoys could meet with the Russian President this month to negotiate an end to the conflict, though a specific date has not yet been agreed.
  • Kushner and Witkoff recently met with Kyiv’s allies in Paris, where Britain and France announced plans to deploy troops to Ukraine should a peace deal be reached.
  • Diplomatic efforts driven by Donald Trump have so far failed to yield a peace agreement, with Moscow refusing to compromise on its demands and Kyiv seeking security guarantees.
  • Tensions between Moscow and Washington have heightened following the US capture of Venezuela’s ex-president and Russia’s warnings against US interference in Iran.
