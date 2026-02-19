Airline launches twilight check-in luggage service
- Wizz Air has launched a new twilight checked-in luggage bag drop service for passengers flying from London Luton Airport.
- The service, which began on Monday, 16 February, allows passengers to drop off their bags between 9pm and 2am daily.
- It is available for those with flights departing at 9am or earlier the following morning, aiming to simplify early travel.
- Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at London Luton Airport, said this is part of an ongoing investment in passenger facilities.
- Wizz Air follows easyJet and Jet2 in offering a similar twilight bag drop service, with all three airlines operating from Luton.
