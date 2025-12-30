Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Discovery of wolf bones offer answers about prehistoric human life

Six-year-old boy finds prehistoric fossil on walk
  • Prehistoric wolf remains discovered on the Swedish island of Stora Karlsö suggest humans cared for wolves thousands of years before dogs fully emerged.
  • Archaeologists found the 3,000-5,000-year-old remains in the Stora Förvar cave, a site heavily used by Stone Age and Bronze Age seal hunters and fishers.
  • The wolves were likely brought to the remote island by people, possibly by boat, as there is no evidence of native land mammals.
  • DNA analysis confirmed the animals were wolves, not dogs, and one wolf's healed limb injury indicates it was cared for by humans, suggesting close interaction.
  • The findings imply that human-wolf relationships were more varied than previously thought, hinting at early domestication experiments that did not directly lead to modern dogs.
