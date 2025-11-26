Scientists stunned as wolf ‘uses tools’ to gather food in the wild
- Scientists have uncovered never-before-seen behavior in wolves after one was filmed appearing to use a tool to gather food in the wild.
- The footage was captured in the Indigenous Haíɫzaqv Nation Territory on the central coast of British Columbia.
- The animal swam to a buoy marker, dragged it to land, and then reeled in an attached crab trap.
- The wolf proceeded to eat the contents of the crab trap, showcasing advanced problem-solving skills.
- Researchers from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry published the study, noting the sophistication of the wolf's actions.